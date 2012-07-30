Marvell partners with Wilocity

Marvell and Wilocity signed a new partnership to bring tri-band Wi-Fi solutions enabled with 802.11ad to market.

Marvell has chosen Wilocity, the leading developer of 60 GHz multi-gigabit wireless chipsets, to accelerate Marvell's deployment of WiGig-compliant wireless platforms for computing, networking infrastructure and consumer electronics.



Wilocity and Marvell's partnership will deliver highly mobile, thin, light platforms that do not sacrifice performance and functionality with the first truly wireless bus extension (WBE) -- eliminating the need for cables and freeing devices from physical size constraints.



"60 GHz wireless is an exciting in-room multi-gigabit Wi-Fi technology that enhances end users' wireless experience and has the potential to eliminate more wires from consumers' homes," said Sameer Bidichandani, senior director of technology strategy at Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "We look forward to collaborating with Wilocity to deliver cutting-edge WiGig products to the market that maintain compatibility with hundreds of millions of existing Wi-Fi devices."



"We are honored to be teaming with an industry leader like Marvell to accelerate the momentum of 60 GHz in the market," said Dror Meiri, vice president of business development for Wilocity. "Together we will continue to lead the way to set new standards in truly wireless and ultra high-speed wireless connectivity and display solutions."