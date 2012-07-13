Micross is specialist Die distributor to IR

Micross Components and International Rectifier have entered into an agreement establishing Micross as a distribution specialist for International Rectifier bare die products worldwide.

"Micross' heritage with IR dates back to the very beginning of the die business in the early 90's," says Ben White, Micross' General Manager for Die Distribution in the UK. "This new agreement with IR recognizes our long-term commitments and provides a great platform with which to promote IR die and support our global customers."



"As a leading supplier of power products in die form, we are pleased to enter into this agreement with Micross, a global provider of specialty application solutions for engineers requiring higher performance, increased ruggedization or application miniaturization," said Adam White, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, International Rectifier.