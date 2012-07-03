STMicro and HIT join forces

STMicroelectronics and Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT), opened a joint laboratory to encourage innovation in electronics. The laboratory is located at the Electric and Electronic Experimental Teaching Center of HIT.

STMicroelectronics will provide its various products, IC samples, and technical documentation, as well as regular training to facilitate students in the design and development of innovative electronics projects. HIT will provide general-purpose facilities and management of the joint laboratory. At the initial stage, the joint lab will focus on smart-sensor applications. STMicroelectronics will donate its advanced iNEMO development tools supported with an iNEMO software platform.



"HIT is recognized as among China's leading technology institutes with strong research capabilities and talented students. MEMS is a high-growth industry and high-quality engineers are very much in demand," said Patrick Boulaud, STMicroelectronics Regional Vice President, Analog, MEMS and Sensors, Greater China and South Asia Region. "We expect the joint lab will contribute to the nurturing of the next generation of engineers and should create new reference designs for the industry. The establishment of the joint laboratory is further proof of ST's unwavering commitment and determination to global innovation and excellence."



"ST is on the cutting-edge of the MEMS technology revolution and our cooperation with ST gives faculty and students access to the most advanced design tools," said Professor XU Dianguo, Assistant Principal of HIT. "It is HIT's first joint laboratory built upon a project-based learning mode aimed at boosting innovation among students. ST's willingness to support the development of innovation in electronics applications in higher education demonstrates the Company's leadership and we are confident that this cooperation will enhance HIT's research capabilities."



Solomon NG, STMicroelectronics Regional Director, Strategic Business Development & Design Center, Greater China and South Asia Region added: "Starting with MEMS-based smart-sensor application development, the joint lab will focus on innovative and emerging applications in diverse fields including bio-medicine, energy saving and environment protecting, and user interfaces. This joint effort aims at building a world-class lab that will play a crucial role in cultivating students' innovative spirit and practical skills and further promoting bilateral cooperation and exchanges."