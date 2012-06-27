Dow Corning and SUSS MicroTec collaborate

Dow Corning and SUSS MicroTec have announced their collaboration on a temporary bonding solution for 3D through-silicon via (TSV) semiconductor packaging.

As part of the non-exclusive agreement, the companies are developing a material and equipment system solution for high volume manufacturing of 3D TSV packaged devices. Through the collaboration, Dow Corning and SUSS MicroTec are working to overcome the challenges the market is facing in advancing 3D TSV and 3D wafer level packaging (WLP) commercialization.



“SUSS MicroTec is a recognized leader in wafer bonding and applications for 3D TSV, WLP, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) markets. Leveraging their equipment expertise allows Dow Corning to provide customers with access to system solutions for their complex 3D packaging requirements,” commented Jim Helwick, vice president, Dow Corning Electronics Solutions.



“We are very pleased to be collaborating with a technology and materials innovator like Dow Corning,” said Frank P. Averdung, president and CEO of SÜSS MicroTec AG. “Working side by side with Dow Corning expedited process development and this experience will facilitate faster implementation for customers interested in using the Dow Corning and SUSS MicroTec temporary bonding materials and equipment.”