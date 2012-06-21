Cybercom and Freescale partner

Cybercom has been selected to integrate its Bluetooth connectivity solution, Cybercom blueGO, into Freescales Vybrid automotive solutions.

"Cybercom, together with Sybase iAnywhere, provides a solution that meets our customers demands for time to market and interoperability, and helps them create a compelling user experience. Furthermore, Cybercom can offer the Bluetooth expertise that our customers require", says Luke Smithwick, Freescales Driver Information and Infotainment Operations Manager.



"Being part of the Vybrid solution expands the market share for Cybercom blueGO", says Kristian Palm, business director Bluetooth solutions at Cybercom. "It also further demonstrates the attractiveness of the solution. Together with iAnywhere we supply a Bluetooth connectivity solution that is not only robust, but also continuously tested for interoperability with mobile devices", he continues.