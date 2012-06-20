Qualcomm acquires Summit

Qualcomm Inc. has acquired Summit Microelectronics (Summit), based in Sunnyvale, CA.

All employees of Summit Microelectronics have joined Qualcomm's CDMA Technologies division.



"Summit Microelectronics brings key expertise, technology, products, and design wins in battery charging and DC-DC converters," said Steve Mollenkopf, president and COO of Qualcomm. "This acquisition enhances the competitiveness of Qualcomm's chipset solutions and enables us to provide our customers with industry leading power management and charging performance."