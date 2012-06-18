Excelitas expands Miamisburg, Ohio facility

The Montgomery County, Ohio Board of Commissioners approved a USD 300'000 grant from the Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) Program to be used towards the expansion of Excelitas’ ISO 9001-certified Miamisburg, Ohio facility.

“Excelitas is pleased to announce the expansion of manufacturing capacity, as well as its product development facilities, to meet the increased demand in the marketplace for our energetic safety systems,” stated Doug Benner, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Advanced Electronic Systems, Excelitas Technologies.



“We are grateful for the strong support that the Mound Development Corp, the City of Miamisburg, Montgomery County, and the State of Ohio have provided to Excelitas, enabling us to continue to grow our business and meet our customers’ growing needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership with these organizations,” Mr. Benner added.



The Miamisburg facility capacity expansion project is expected to create additional jobs for the local community and will be completed by the end of 2012.