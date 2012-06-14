Rush orders bring in revenue for PV makers in Q2

According to EnergyTrend, a research division of TrendForce, some system vendors had already negotiated with suppliers and booked capacity, and related vendors indicate that this has continued.

Additionally, as the latest news from Germany indicates its PV subsidy policy may be finalized sooner than expected, TrendForce believes another installation rush will take place on the German solar market. With the Japanese and U.S. markets entering the peak season, TrendForce believes manufacturers should see revenue growth in Q2 and Q3.



According to EnergyTrend, a research division of TrendForce, silicon wafer manufacturers in China lowered prices to bring in orders in the beginning of June, causing a price decline in the Chinese market. However, silicon wafer price stabilized this week due to demand recovery.



Currently, as major silicon wafer makers in China continue to receive orders from Europe although they are at nearly fully loaded capacity, suppliers are relatively optimistic towards Q3. As for Taiwanese manufacturers, some have indicated that several European clients have already placed orders for July and August and accepted suppliers’ price increases. Demand is stemming mostly from high-efficiency products.



Manufacturers indicate that the Japanese PV market, like its European counterpart, has entered the mature stage. The market for large systems like solar power plants is especially strong, and major manufacturers in China, Korea, and Japan have all geared up for the demand increase in the second half of the year.



Due to the emergence of rush orders, the spot market has stabilized and shows signs of recovery. TrendForce believes a short-term price rebound is likely, but as the industry remains in oversupply manufacturers will continue to face pressure to lower price – makers’ cost management will still be crucial to future revenue and profits.



This week’s polysilicon prices mostly fell within the US$20-22/kg range, with average price falling 0.22% to US$21.546/kg. As for silicon wafers, due to the demand increase Taiwanese prices have reached the US$1.1/piece mark.



With China prices stabilized, this week’s average multi-Si and mono-Si wafer prices were US$1.066/piece and US$1.514/piece, 0.76% and 0.53% increases, respectively. Benefitting from the peak season and rush orders, Taiwanese solar cell prices rose steadily. Chinese solar cell prices stabilized, resulting in an average price of US$0.462/Watt, a 1.54% increase. Module and thin-film prices stayed flat.