Components | June 11, 2012
Marvell adds 802.11ac combo chip to lineup
Marvell announced the Avastar 88W8897, a low-power 802.11ac combination radio chip with near field communications (NFC) and Bluetooth 4.0.
The Avastar 88W8897 is claimed to be the industry's first 802.11ac 2x2 combination radio chip, pairing today’s most cutting edge wireless technologies – near field communications (NFC) and Bluetooth 4.0 – with mobile multiple input multiple output (MIMO), transmit beamforming and support for WI-FI CERTIFIED Miracast once it becomes available.
“Wireless connectivity is a critical pillar in supporting the always-on lifestyle. I am very proud to see the great innovations of our engineers continue to raise the bar by significantly improving network throughput, energy efficiency, and ease-of-use all simultaneously in a highly integrated single chip solution,” said Weili Dai, Co-founder of Marvell.
“Superior wireless connectivity is essential for the convergence of mobile devices, digital entertainment and the cloud,” said Tim Bajarin president of Creative Strategies. “In order to meet the demands of today’s constantly connected consumer, OEMs must implement interoperable wireless technologies such as 802.11ac, NFC and WI-FI CERTIFIED Miracast to deliver seamless connectivity between electronic devices that enhances consumers’ experience and increases adoption of next-generation electronics.”
