Components | June 04, 2012
Production release of iCE40 'Los Angeles' mobileFPGA families
Eight devices of Lattice Semiconductor's iCE40 "Los Angeles" mobileFPGA family have been fully qualified and released into volume production.
The LP640, LP1K, LP4K and LP8K devices of the iCE40 low power LP-Series, and the HX640, HX1K, HX4K and HX8K devices of the higher performance iCE40 HX-Series, have been production released with 17 different device/package combinations.
The iCE40 mobileFPGA family, fabricated on non-volatile 40nm technology, follows the very successful 65nm iCE65 family that has already been adopted by large consumer electronics OEMs who have taken advantage of its flexibility, low power, low cost and small footprint to quickly create new and innovative consumer products within ever shrinking development cycles.
"We are very pleased to reach this production release milestone," said Kapil Shankar, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Lattice's Consumer Business Unit. "These non-volatile 40nm devices have been rapidly adopted by our customers. We expect cumulative shipments to pass one million units during this quarter."
The iCE40 mobileFPGA family, fabricated on non-volatile 40nm technology, follows the very successful 65nm iCE65 family that has already been adopted by large consumer electronics OEMs who have taken advantage of its flexibility, low power, low cost and small footprint to quickly create new and innovative consumer products within ever shrinking development cycles.
"We are very pleased to reach this production release milestone," said Kapil Shankar, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Lattice's Consumer Business Unit. "These non-volatile 40nm devices have been rapidly adopted by our customers. We expect cumulative shipments to pass one million units during this quarter."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments