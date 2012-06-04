Production release of iCE40 'Los Angeles' mobileFPGA families

Eight devices of Lattice Semiconductor's iCE40 "Los Angeles" mobileFPGA family have been fully qualified and released into volume production.

The LP640, LP1K, LP4K and LP8K devices of the iCE40 low power LP-Series, and the HX640, HX1K, HX4K and HX8K devices of the higher performance iCE40 HX-Series, have been production released with 17 different device/package combinations.



The iCE40 mobileFPGA family, fabricated on non-volatile 40nm technology, follows the very successful 65nm iCE65 family that has already been adopted by large consumer electronics OEMs who have taken advantage of its flexibility, low power, low cost and small footprint to quickly create new and innovative consumer products within ever shrinking development cycles.



"We are very pleased to reach this production release milestone," said Kapil Shankar, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Lattice's Consumer Business Unit. "These non-volatile 40nm devices have been rapidly adopted by our customers. We expect cumulative shipments to pass one million units during this quarter."