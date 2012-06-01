ST-Ericsson with new CTO

ST-Ericsson announced some key changes in its organization, appointing a new Chief Technology Officer and simplifying its R&D and product organization structures.

Mats Norin has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Norin has been heading up Ericsson's Mobile Broadband Modules business which he started in 2007 and took from a niche market to a mass market product, lowering the barriers for PC and tablet OEMs so that connectivity can be included at a reasonable cost.



Dan Redin, Head of Modem and common IP development, will return to Ericsson. Following this, and with the objective of simplifying the organization while prioritizing business continuity, all the R&D activities of the company hardware design and software development are being moved under the responsibility of Ronen Ben-Hamou.



Additionally, to reflect the new strategic focus on platforms and system solutions, all of the current product divisions will be grouped into a single product sector called Smart Platform Solutions which will be led by Marc Cetto. Under this single product sector, Cetto will oversee the four business units covering smartphone & tablet platforms, thin modems, entry & legacy and connectivity solutions.



Finally, an Executive Committee has been created, chaired by CEO Didier Lamouche and composed of COO Carlo Ferro, CTO Mats Norin, Marc Cetto and Ronen Ben-Hamou.



"I warmly welcome Mats to our senior management team. His business experience and technology expertise in mobile broadband technologies will further boost our technological innovation capabilities. I would also like to sincerely thank Dan for his strong contributions," said Didier Lamouche, president and CEO of ST-Ericsson. "By bringing together our R&D functions and creating a single product-related sector we are aligning to the market trend and strategic focus on platforms and systems integration. In addition, simplifying our organization will further improve execution efficiency and accelerate time to market for our new solutions."



The changes and appointments are effective immediately.