StarChip partners with Keolabs

StarChip, specialising in designing, qualifying and industrializing Smart Card integrated circuits (IC), partnered with Keolabs to develop 'Starbox' – its new generation of Smart Card development tools.

“To accelerate the development and porting of complex applications, software engineers are looking for intuitive, fast and accurate development tools.” said Frederick Bonnin, StarChip Application and Tools Manager. “The new 'Starbox' will offer them such experience and reflects our strategy to be a leading supplier for Smart Card, continuously improving our solutions with the best technologies available to fulfill customers’ expectations. Keolabs has proven tools, solutions and services for Smart Card industry and is the right partner to support StarChip in providing state-of-the-art development tools.”



“Advanced emulation systems like 'Starbox', benefit from a complete range of Keolabs technology and know-how to provide both the performance and optimized cost that customers require,” explained Benoit Hedou, Keolabs Director of Validation Platforms. “A close collaboration with StarChip and versatile prototyping and software technology have made it possible to rapidly tailor tools to specific requirements and deliver a complete solution that provides developers the advanced features that they require to master the latest core technologies.”