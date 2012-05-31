Broadcom joins HP ProActive Insight Architecture Alliance

Broadcom is a founding member of the HP ProActive Insight Architecture (PIA) Alliance, selected by HP for its latest generation of 1GbE and 10GbE NetXtreme controllers.

"Rising demand for server virtualization, cloud computing, and I/O intensive applications are driving the need for greater processing and automation capabilities in the data center and enterprise networks," said Vinod Lakhani, General Manager, High Speed Controllers at Broadcom Corporation. "We're honored to have a seat at the table in driving and defining next generation networking technology together with the expertise of industry leaders throughout the space."



"The cost of manual operations and system optimization needed to support growing IT requirements is unsustainable," said Jim Ganthier, vice president, Marketing and Operations, Industry Standard Servers and Software at HP. "The PIA Alliance brings together some of the world's leading technology companies to eliminate manual maintenance tasks and significantly improve data center efficiency."