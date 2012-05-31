Ramtron names new Director of Business Development

Ramtron International has appointed Erik Wood as director of business development, reporting to Ramtron's vice president of worldwide marketing, Scott Emley.

Mr. Wood brings to Ramtron 17 years of solution sales and high-tech market development experience with deep experience in the defense/aerospace, supply chain, transportation, oil and gas, healthcare, identification and security markets. At Ramtron, he is responsible for driving the development of strategic business opportunities for Ramtron's F-RAM-enabled semiconductor solutions.



"Erik's business development and executive leadership adds tremendous value to the ongoing expansion of our customer-facing engineering and marketing team," said Ramtron vice president of worldwide marketing, Scott Emley. "Erik's expertise in sales, marketing, and business development will help us identify and expand into key growth markets and cultivate high-growth customers that can benefit from the adoption of F-RAM-based products and solutions."



Before joining Ramtron, Mr. Wood served as vice president of sales for Revere Security Corporation in Dallas, TX, a cryptographic security solutions and services company in the fast-growing machine-to-machine device arena.