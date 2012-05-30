Components | May 30, 2012
MIG tackles critical technical issues affecting MEMS
MEMS Industry Group (MIG) engaged technology leaders attending its annual technical conference for members, Member to Member (M2M) Forum, on the most pressing challenges affecting the micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) industry.
Held May 8-10, 2012 in Pittsburgh, M2M Forum began with a tour of Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU’s) microsystems labs, offering a rare opportunity to engage with engineers at one of the world’s top R&D institutions. Through interactive working group sessions, presentations and panels, M2M attendees discussed critical issues influencing new MEMS product development, to advance the commercialization of MEMS through a fertile information exchange.
“MEMS Industry Group is focused on building the business of MEMS, and that includes exploring technical challenges, product innovation, commercial successes and emerging trends,” said Karen Lightman, managing director, MEMS Industry Group. “Our ability to cover so much ground in just two days of M2M Forum—from the CMU labs’ tour and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies’ Len Sheynblat’s call for sensor-integration standardization to heated discussions around product-development strategies—validates MIG’s position as a neutral organization that fosters the exchange of ideas, for the betterment of the MEMS industry as a whole.”
Attendees of M2M Forum, as well as other MIG members, may access MIG’s pre-M2M Forum research, including survey results on new product development and interviews with members of the MEMS supply chain, from device manufacturers and foundries to end-users. MIG also provides presentations, white papers, market analysis, and relevant Webinars as part of M2M Forum.
“If we are to continue to grow MEMS at the current pace, we must come together now to address the challenges affecting us collectively,” added Lightman. “As a neutral forum for discussion, M2M provides the platform that uniquely fulfills this need.”
“MEMS Industry Group is focused on building the business of MEMS, and that includes exploring technical challenges, product innovation, commercial successes and emerging trends,” said Karen Lightman, managing director, MEMS Industry Group. “Our ability to cover so much ground in just two days of M2M Forum—from the CMU labs’ tour and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies’ Len Sheynblat’s call for sensor-integration standardization to heated discussions around product-development strategies—validates MIG’s position as a neutral organization that fosters the exchange of ideas, for the betterment of the MEMS industry as a whole.”
Attendees of M2M Forum, as well as other MIG members, may access MIG’s pre-M2M Forum research, including survey results on new product development and interviews with members of the MEMS supply chain, from device manufacturers and foundries to end-users. MIG also provides presentations, white papers, market analysis, and relevant Webinars as part of M2M Forum.
“If we are to continue to grow MEMS at the current pace, we must come together now to address the challenges affecting us collectively,” added Lightman. “As a neutral forum for discussion, M2M provides the platform that uniquely fulfills this need.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments