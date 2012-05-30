MIG tackles critical technical issues affecting MEMS

MEMS Industry Group (MIG) engaged technology leaders attending its annual technical conference for members, Member to Member (M2M) Forum, on the most pressing challenges affecting the micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) industry.

Held May 8-10, 2012 in Pittsburgh, M2M Forum began with a tour of Carnegie Mellon University’s (CMU’s) microsystems labs, offering a rare opportunity to engage with engineers at one of the world’s top R&D institutions. Through interactive working group sessions, presentations and panels, M2M attendees discussed critical issues influencing new MEMS product development, to advance the commercialization of MEMS through a fertile information exchange.



“MEMS Industry Group is focused on building the business of MEMS, and that includes exploring technical challenges, product innovation, commercial successes and emerging trends,” said Karen Lightman, managing director, MEMS Industry Group. “Our ability to cover so much ground in just two days of M2M Forum—from the CMU labs’ tour and Qualcomm CDMA Technologies’ Len Sheynblat’s call for sensor-integration standardization to heated discussions around product-development strategies—validates MIG’s position as a neutral organization that fosters the exchange of ideas, for the betterment of the MEMS industry as a whole.”



Attendees of M2M Forum, as well as other MIG members, may access MIG’s pre-M2M Forum research, including survey results on new product development and interviews with members of the MEMS supply chain, from device manufacturers and foundries to end-users. MIG also provides presentations, white papers, market analysis, and relevant Webinars as part of M2M Forum.



“If we are to continue to grow MEMS at the current pace, we must come together now to address the challenges affecting us collectively,” added Lightman. “As a neutral forum for discussion, M2M provides the platform that uniquely fulfills this need.”