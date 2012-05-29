MagnaChip and YMC collaborate

Korea-based MagnaChip Semiconductor has signed a joint development agreement with Yield Microelectronics Corporation (YMC) to develop a family of 0.35um and 0.18um standard Multiple Times Programmable (MTP)-IP devices.

This MTP-IP joint development agreement covers several standard memory cell sizes well-suited for embedded applications such as Displays, PMIC and LED controllers. By adding YMC's leading-edge MTP-IP to MagnaChip's existing NVM (non-volatile memory) portfolio, MagnaChip can provide enhanced foundry services to its global customers who stand to benefit from a world class IC design that incorporates next generation, low current embedded NVM performance.



These devices require simple processing and minimal programmability and utilize mixed-signal and BCD/high voltage technologies. For these requirements, YMC's MTP-IP employing MagnaChip's advanced manufacturing processes can be the optimal and cost-effective NVM solution for analog trim, configuration settings, code storage, digital rights management, and secure identification management.



This MTP-IP solution provides high performance and reliability for the most stringent customer applications and covers a wide range of MTP memory densities as needed in the market. This joint development project is scheduled to begin immediately, with design completion by June 2012 and qualification by the end of the year.



Namkyu Park, Vice President of MagnaChip's Foundry Marketing commented, "We are very pleased to announce MagnaChip's joint-development MTP-IP agreement with YMC, a leading IP solutions provider and partner in Taiwan. Our focus is to continue to offer cost-effective, high-performance NVM solutions to meet the increasing application specific needs of our BCD and mixed-signal foundry customers."