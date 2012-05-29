Automobile sensors market at USD 22bn in 2017

The global market for automobile sensors was $14.1 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach nearly $15.2 billion by 2012.

BCC projects this market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% reaching $22.1 billion in 2017.



Automobile production in the North American region totaled nearly 14.6 million vehicles in 2011, which is expected to reach 17.5 million by the end of year 2012. BCC expects that this market will grow to nearly 25 million vehicles produced in 2017, a CAGR of 7.3%.



Automobile production in the US region was nearly 9.1 million in 2011 and is expected to reach 11 million by the end of 2012. BCC expects that this market will grow to nearly 15.4 million by 2017 at a CAGR of 7%.