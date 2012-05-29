© Melexis Components | May 29, 2012
No PCB required
The MLX90364 Triaxis is a high accuracy linear and angular position sensor, from Melexis, which eliminates need for inclusion of a printed circuit board (PCB) within sensing modules.
Highly integrated, rugged magnetic sensor has discrete protection components incorporated into IC package
This device is based on a dual mold package construction, which integrates a 12-bit resolution position sensing die together with the decoupling capacitors necessary to meet the strenuous electro-static discharge (ESD) and electromagnetic compliance (EMC) requirements of automotive environments. Once encapsulated, this dual mold package can be welded or soldered directly to a rugged connector or termination and further potted or over-molded. The dual mold package simply makes the need for a conventional PCB arrangement redundant. Dedicated ears allow greater accuracy levels to be realized when mounting.
The sensor device can be used in either linear or rotary position sensing applications. It features fully programmable transfer functionality, selectable analog and pulse width modulation (PWM) output modes, open/short diagnostics, on-board diagnostics, under-voltage detection and over-voltage protection. A SENT-SAE J2716 capable version is currently under development.
“The MLX90364 addresses the automotive industry’s demands for more electrical, mechanical and environmental robustness”, states Vincent Hiligsmann, Marketing Manager for Sensors at Melexis. “Combining the dual mold package with our latest generation of Triaxis position sensor ICs, means that the vulnerability often associated with use of PCBs when they are exposed to high temperatures or high levels of vibration can be avoided. By using fewer components and lowering the number of solder-joints by more than a factor of 3, the risk of failures is decreased greatly. No PCB mounting allied to contact-less sensing offers a solution that is fully optimized for long term reliable performance.” “Melexis is already shipping its No PCB solution to several automotive tier 1 suppliers across the globe and this announcement now makes it available to the entire market,” he concludes.
The MLX90364 is qualified according to the AEC-Q100 and Q200 automotive standards. It has passed extreme robustness validation tests, such as long exposures to ambient temperatures up to 170 ⁰C.
This device is based on a dual mold package construction, which integrates a 12-bit resolution position sensing die together with the decoupling capacitors necessary to meet the strenuous electro-static discharge (ESD) and electromagnetic compliance (EMC) requirements of automotive environments. Once encapsulated, this dual mold package can be welded or soldered directly to a rugged connector or termination and further potted or over-molded. The dual mold package simply makes the need for a conventional PCB arrangement redundant. Dedicated ears allow greater accuracy levels to be realized when mounting.
The sensor device can be used in either linear or rotary position sensing applications. It features fully programmable transfer functionality, selectable analog and pulse width modulation (PWM) output modes, open/short diagnostics, on-board diagnostics, under-voltage detection and over-voltage protection. A SENT-SAE J2716 capable version is currently under development.
“The MLX90364 addresses the automotive industry’s demands for more electrical, mechanical and environmental robustness”, states Vincent Hiligsmann, Marketing Manager for Sensors at Melexis. “Combining the dual mold package with our latest generation of Triaxis position sensor ICs, means that the vulnerability often associated with use of PCBs when they are exposed to high temperatures or high levels of vibration can be avoided. By using fewer components and lowering the number of solder-joints by more than a factor of 3, the risk of failures is decreased greatly. No PCB mounting allied to contact-less sensing offers a solution that is fully optimized for long term reliable performance.” “Melexis is already shipping its No PCB solution to several automotive tier 1 suppliers across the globe and this announcement now makes it available to the entire market,” he concludes.
The MLX90364 is qualified according to the AEC-Q100 and Q200 automotive standards. It has passed extreme robustness validation tests, such as long exposures to ambient temperatures up to 170 ⁰C.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments