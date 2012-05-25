Components | May 25, 2012
ADI with USD 675million in 2Q revenue
Analog Devices reports 2nd quarter (ended May 5, 2012) revenue of USD 675 million.
“ADI produced solid results for the second quarter. Compared to the immediately prior quarter, revenue grew 4%, led by strong sales across a wide range of industrial applications, and also increased sales into communications infrastructure applications. Diluted EPS grew 15%, well ahead of revenue growth, as gross margin and operating income expanded by 200 and 320 basis points, respectively. Operating cash flow continued to be very strong at $226 million, or approximately 34% of sales,” said Jerald G. Fishman, President and CEO. “Order rates and backlog also grew compared to the prior quarter, which leads us to plan for continued sequential growth of revenue in the third quarter.”
Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2012
Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2012
- Revenue totaled $675 million
- Gross margin was 65.2% of revenue
- Operating margin was 31.5% of revenue
- Diluted EPS was $0.53
- Cash flow from operations was $226 million, or 33.5% of revenue
Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2012
- Revenue estimated to increase sequentially by approximately 1% to 4%
- Gross margin estimated to increase sequentially by approximately 50 basis points
- Operating expenses estimated to be approximately $231 million
- Diluted EPS estimated at $0.54 to $0.58
