ADI with USD 675million in 2Q revenue

Analog Devices reports 2nd quarter (ended May 5, 2012) revenue of USD 675 million.

Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2012

Revenue totaled $675 million

Gross margin was 65.2% of revenue

Operating margin was 31.5% of revenue

Diluted EPS was $0.53

Cash flow from operations was $226 million, or 33.5% of revenue

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2012

Revenue estimated to increase sequentially by approximately 1% to 4%

Gross margin estimated to increase sequentially by approximately 50 basis points

Operating expenses estimated to be approximately $231 million

Diluted EPS estimated at $0.54 to $0.58

“ADI produced solid results for the second quarter. Compared to the immediately prior quarter, revenue grew 4%, led by strong sales across a wide range of industrial applications, and also increased sales into communications infrastructure applications. Diluted EPS grew 15%, well ahead of revenue growth, as gross margin and operating income expanded by 200 and 320 basis points, respectively. Operating cash flow continued to be very strong at $226 million, or approximately 34% of sales,” said Jerald G. Fishman, President and CEO. “Order rates and backlog also grew compared to the prior quarter, which leads us to plan for continued sequential growth of revenue in the third quarter.”