UMC starts work on Fab 12A Phase 5 & 6

United Microelectronics Corporation held a groundbreaking ceremony for its 300mm Fab 12A Phase 5 & 6 (P5 & P6) at its Tainan, Taiwan fab complex.

The expansion begins UMC's new generation of 300mm manufacturing that will extend 28nm production and establish a solid foundation for 20nm and beyond to meet customers' high-end demand, thus ushering in the company's next era of growth.



Dr. Shih-Wei Sun, CEO of UMC, said, "This past decade, UMC's 300mm fabs in Taiwan and Singapore helped UMC strengthen our position as a first-tier foundry provider. Our internal R&D efforts continue to prove successful with the development of progressive advanced technologies. 28nm Poly SiON is now ramping mobile communication and computing products, 28nm Gate-Last HK/MG is set to start pilot production of flagship products in 2H this year, and 20nm HK-Last HK/MG and 14nm FinFET are advancing smoothly."



UMC has operated in the Tainan Science Park since November 1999, when Fab 12A was established as Taiwan's first 300mm fab. The state-of-the-art P5 & P6 will provide advanced 28nm, 20nm, and 14nm capacity, and is scheduled for equipment move-in during the second half of 2013.



Total cleanroom area is 53,000m2, about the size of 10 American football fields. P5 & P6 are planned to create 2,600 jobs and to contribute 50K wafers per month, bringing total monthly design capacity for Fab 12A to 130K wafers. With the planned P7 & P8, the eight phase fab complex will have a total design capacity of 180K wafers per month.