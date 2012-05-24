Intersil lays off 11% of workforce

On May 21, 2012, the Board of Directors of Intersil Corporation approved a restructuring plan to focus the "company on its Top Ten Growth Drivers and revise its target operating model."



The restructuring plan includes a reduction of approximately 11% of Intersil's worldwide workforce and a reduction of approximately $40 million in annual operating expenses. The company expects to recognize restructuring-related charges of approximately $9 million, consisting primarily of employee severance benefits, during the second quarter of 2012.



Intersil employed 1'643 workers as of December 31, 2011.