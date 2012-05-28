Components | May 28, 2012
Infineon ships two billionth sensor chip
Infineon ships two billionth sensor chip, putting it up with the world market leaders for sensors used in Automotive and Industrial applications.
Infineon believes itself to be the world market leader in sensors for example for pressure sensors used in side airbag systems and for magnetic sensors used for wheel speed measurement in anti-lock braking systems, enjoying market shares of around 50 percent.
In 2011, some 75 million vehicles were produced worldwide, around 20 million of these in Europe alone. Even today, Infineon delivers around four out of the some 20 magnetic and pressure sensors deployed on average in every new vehicle.
This figure does not even include sensors used for tire pressure monitoring. Infineon is one of the few semiconductor manufacturers, whose sensor chips are represented in virtually all of the estimated 80 sensor applications in a vehicle, e.g. in safety, in the powertrain as well as in the body and convenience electronics. The company’s magnetic sensors are used for example in the electronic power steering, the gearbox control and in convenience functions such as electric windows.
“One of our key areas in sensor innovation is the combination of the sensing element with signal processing on one piece of silicon, thus making our sensors increasingly more reliable,” said Frank Findeis, Marketing Director, Integrated Sensors at Infineon Technologies AG. “In conjunction with our wealth of experience and high level of quality, this makes us the sensor partner of choice for automotive and industrial electronics.”
In the field of magnetic sensors, besides the Hall effect technology, magneto-resistive technologies are also gaining in significance, which include GMR (giant magneto-resistive resistance), AMR (anisotropic magneto resistance) and TMR (tunnelling magneto resistance) technologies. Infineon masters all of these.
“Mastering the use of nickel-iron alloys, for example, in the manufacturing process of the integrated sensors, equates in fact to a small technological revolution similar to the introduction of copper metallization in the semiconductor manufacturing process,” said Frank Findeis. “The fact that we have succeeded here with our sensors is testimony of Infineon’s exceptional innovative energy.”
In 2011, some 75 million vehicles were produced worldwide, around 20 million of these in Europe alone. Even today, Infineon delivers around four out of the some 20 magnetic and pressure sensors deployed on average in every new vehicle.
This figure does not even include sensors used for tire pressure monitoring. Infineon is one of the few semiconductor manufacturers, whose sensor chips are represented in virtually all of the estimated 80 sensor applications in a vehicle, e.g. in safety, in the powertrain as well as in the body and convenience electronics. The company’s magnetic sensors are used for example in the electronic power steering, the gearbox control and in convenience functions such as electric windows.
“One of our key areas in sensor innovation is the combination of the sensing element with signal processing on one piece of silicon, thus making our sensors increasingly more reliable,” said Frank Findeis, Marketing Director, Integrated Sensors at Infineon Technologies AG. “In conjunction with our wealth of experience and high level of quality, this makes us the sensor partner of choice for automotive and industrial electronics.”
In the field of magnetic sensors, besides the Hall effect technology, magneto-resistive technologies are also gaining in significance, which include GMR (giant magneto-resistive resistance), AMR (anisotropic magneto resistance) and TMR (tunnelling magneto resistance) technologies. Infineon masters all of these.
“Mastering the use of nickel-iron alloys, for example, in the manufacturing process of the integrated sensors, equates in fact to a small technological revolution similar to the introduction of copper metallization in the semiconductor manufacturing process,” said Frank Findeis. “The fact that we have succeeded here with our sensors is testimony of Infineon’s exceptional innovative energy.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments