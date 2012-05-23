USD 15.4M verdict against Xilinx and Avnet

A jury returned a verdict of USD 15,399,900.00 in a patent infringement case against Xilinx and in favor of PACT XPP Technologies, AG.

Munich (Germany) based PACT accused Xilinx, Inc., and Avnet, Inc. of infringing two PACT patents through their sale of certain Xilinx-branded Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) chips. In addition to finding infringement and validity, the jury also determined that Xilinx willfully infringed PACT's patents.



"This was an extremely complex case, with highly technical issues," said Joseph Grinstein, Susman Godfrey partner. "We are thrilled that we were successful in being able to explain those issues to the jury. This verdict confirms PACT's role as a key historical contributor to the development of programmable logic technology."