Intersil expands with Micross Components

Intersil Corporation announces the expansion of its precision analog die offerings through authorized distributor Micross Components.

"As our bare die and custom packaging partner, Micross will play an instrumental role in growing and supporting the use of Intersil semiconductors in specialty applications," said Tony Ochoa, Marketing Director, Precision Analog Products at Intersil. "Through this valuable partnership, we continue to increase the availability of our precision analog ICs in alternative formats to support broader uses."



Micross' initial focus will be on promoting bare die offerings to manufacturers seeking space-saving options and/or high reliability in critical or harsh-environment applications. Both companies are looking to employ Micross' engineering expertise, along with its testing and packaging capabilities, to support those OEMs requiring custom adaptations to incorporate Intersil's precision components into their designs.



"We are thrilled by Intersil's desire to increase offerings within this line," expressed Tony Hamby, General Manager of US Distribution for Micross. "Like Intersil, many of the customers we support are leaders in their respective fields. By increasing their access to Intersil's precision products, we'll be enabling design innovations and enhancing product performance across multiple industries."