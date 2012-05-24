BVA: Ultra-high I/O packaging alternative to wide-I/O TSV

Invensas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, unveiled its bond via array (BVA) technology.

"The challenge in today's mobile devices is that they all need to support high resolution screens, real-time downloads, high-definition, 3D and other advanced graphics processing capabilities that require an exponential increase in processor to memory bandwidth," stated Simon McElrea, president of Invensas. "BVA PoP technology is able to significantly increase bandwidth to enable advanced smartphone and tablet features that are unachievable with today's conventional technologies. With BVA we are bringing to market another cost effective solution to a critical industry problem by way of improved product performance and value."



The ultra-high I/O offered by BVA far exceeds what is possible with today's solder ball stacking and solder filled laser via approaches and permits intermediate increases in bandwidth in PoP, delaying the need for TSV. A copper wire bond-based package stacking interconnect technology, BVA PoP enables reduced pitch and a higher number of interconnects in the PoP perimeter stacking arrangement.



It has demonstrated scalability to a 0.2mm pitch, leapfrogging the current capabilities of solder ball and solder via stacking to meet the industry's desired increase in bandwidth. Additionally, BVA PoP's alternative interconnect system is able to achieve wide I/O capability using common, low cost wire-bond technology. Because BVA PoP utilizes the existing package assembly and surface mount technology (SMT) infrastructure, it does not require a large capital investment and can be quickly adopted to provide increased bandwidth at low cost.



"With this new approach we're taking PoP from 240 pins to 1,200 pins. In doing so, BVA significantly pushes out the need for 3D-TSV. At the same time, it renders solder via obsolete as it is able to cost-effectively scale to ultra-high I/O," continued McElrea.