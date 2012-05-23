Dipti Vachani named VP of TI's DSP product line

Dipti Vachani has been elected a vice president of Texas Instruments. In her new role, Vachani will lead TI’s worldwide strategy and operations of its Sitara ARM Processors and Singlecore Digital Signal Processors (DSPs) product lines.

“Dipti’s new role as the vice president of the Singlecore Processors product line was rightfully earned,” said Brian Crutcher, senior vice president, Application Specific Products (ASP). “Her impeccable work ethic and leadership skills are a valuable asset in leading her team in its pursuit to develop and deliver breakthrough processor innovations in both the ARM and DSP product lines.”



Vachani joined TI in 1996 as an applications engineer in the Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) group. She has held several positions overseeing different product lines within the company, including general manager of Sitara ARM processors, TMS320C5000™ ultra-low-power DSPs and automotive audio.



Vachani earned a Bachelor of Science in computer engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business from the University of Texas.