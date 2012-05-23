ON Semi selected by CVRx

CVRx is using technology as well as manufacturing services from ON Semiconductor. CVRx recently launched the Barostim neo – the company’s second-generation implantable anti-hypertensive barostimulation device – in Europe.

The Barostim neo contains three ON Semiconductor devices. Two custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) include a high-voltage analog C5 process device and a digital control ASIC manufactured using ON Semiconductor’s I3T process, which supports digital integration, combined with mixed analog and smart power high-voltage structures. Also housed within the compact Barostim neo is an ON Semiconductor 8 megabit medical memory ASSP. All three devices achieve low-power operation to support long operational life – a key requirement for implantable medical devices.



“Our selection of ON Semiconductor for the development of our latest implantable device for treating hypertension has had multiple benefits,” said Joe DuPay, vice president of Research & Development and Operations, CVRx, Inc. “By combining our own core expertise with ON Semiconductor’s knowledge, experience and product longevity support in the demanding medical semiconductor market, we shortened the product development cycle while setting the highest standards in very low-power, reliable design.”