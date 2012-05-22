Components | May 22, 2012
EpiGaN starts production on Research Campus Hasselt
Today the new production site of EpiGaN is officially opened in the presence of Flemish Minister Mrs Ingrid Lieten and Limburg Governor Mr Herman Reynders.
The company selected the Research Campus Hasselt as the ideal location for the volume production of their gallium nitride epitaxial material.
EpiGaN is a key player in GaN-on-Si material technology. This material will enable a new generation of power electronics, with performance far beyond current Si electronics, which will be used for more efficient energy use: efficient power convertors, better power supplies for computers, motor drivers, inverters for solar energy technologies and greener transport with smaller environmental footprint.
EpiGaN is currently offering state-of-the-art GaN epitaxial layers deposited either on Si up to 150 mm or, for specific applications, on SiC. Wafer diameters of 200mm are under development. The availability of large wafers which can be processed in existing Si CMOS fabs partly explains how GaN-on-silicon technology excels at combining affordability with great performance.
Today EpiGaN officially opens its production unit at the Research Campus Hasselt (RCH), located within the knowledge triangle Eindhoven-Leuven-Aachen. EpiGaN found there the necessary framework for installing its cleanroom facilities as required for the production of GaN-on-Si, while the excellent location in the heart of Europe allows to establish their business at international level.
Today, EpiGaN employs 6 persons and is currently hiring more engineers and sales persons to support its growing production effort. Last year, EpiGaN sampled first wafers to Europe, US and Asia. They are now taking a new important step in ramping up their capacity. “We are very happy that the current installation will allow us to better serve our customers and new-comers in the field of GaN-on-Si market for electronics, says Marianne Germain, CEO EpiGaN. This is right at the time that device manufacturers are looking for getting access to this new technology, key for their future applications.” This will certainly enable EpiGaN to further expand its customer database.
Ingrid Lieten, vice minister-president of the Flemish Government, states: “EpiGaN is an outstanding example of what according to me a strategic research institute can and must encompass: IMEC has developed an innovative and state-of-the-art technology, the applications of which can lead to the solution of important challenges for society such as the energy issue and mobility. This technology has been transferred to EpiGaN. Moreover, this spin-off has a beneficial effect on the employment.”
EpiGaN is a key player in GaN-on-Si material technology. This material will enable a new generation of power electronics, with performance far beyond current Si electronics, which will be used for more efficient energy use: efficient power convertors, better power supplies for computers, motor drivers, inverters for solar energy technologies and greener transport with smaller environmental footprint.
EpiGaN is currently offering state-of-the-art GaN epitaxial layers deposited either on Si up to 150 mm or, for specific applications, on SiC. Wafer diameters of 200mm are under development. The availability of large wafers which can be processed in existing Si CMOS fabs partly explains how GaN-on-silicon technology excels at combining affordability with great performance.
Today EpiGaN officially opens its production unit at the Research Campus Hasselt (RCH), located within the knowledge triangle Eindhoven-Leuven-Aachen. EpiGaN found there the necessary framework for installing its cleanroom facilities as required for the production of GaN-on-Si, while the excellent location in the heart of Europe allows to establish their business at international level.
Today, EpiGaN employs 6 persons and is currently hiring more engineers and sales persons to support its growing production effort. Last year, EpiGaN sampled first wafers to Europe, US and Asia. They are now taking a new important step in ramping up their capacity. “We are very happy that the current installation will allow us to better serve our customers and new-comers in the field of GaN-on-Si market for electronics, says Marianne Germain, CEO EpiGaN. This is right at the time that device manufacturers are looking for getting access to this new technology, key for their future applications.” This will certainly enable EpiGaN to further expand its customer database.
Ingrid Lieten, vice minister-president of the Flemish Government, states: “EpiGaN is an outstanding example of what according to me a strategic research institute can and must encompass: IMEC has developed an innovative and state-of-the-art technology, the applications of which can lead to the solution of important challenges for society such as the energy issue and mobility. This technology has been transferred to EpiGaN. Moreover, this spin-off has a beneficial effect on the employment.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments