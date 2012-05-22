Components | May 22, 2012
DRAM’s share of smartphone BOM falls by half
Although smartphones are increasing their usage of dynamic random access memory (DRAM), DRAM’s share of the total cost of these advanced cellphones actually has fallen by more than half in the course of a year, mainly due to a decline in its price, according to IHS.
Smartphone dissections conducted by IHS reveal that DRAM’s share of the cost of the total bill of materials (BOM) of a smartphone declined to 6.3 percent in the first quarter, down 7.1 percentage points from 13.4 percent during the same time last year. DRAM’s share of the BOM in the first quarter of 2012 amounted to $11.81, compared to $19.48 a year ago.
The share of DRAM in the total cost of smartphone BOMs first slipped to single-digit territory in the second quarter last year to 8.5 percent, and the cost percentage has remained in the 6 percent range since then. The sample of smartphones in the teardown included 19 devices, and only smartphones that included discrete DRAMs were considered in an effort to maintain consistency in comparison.
“Larger demands are being placed on the processing power of smartphones, in the process blurring the line between a phone and a computing device,” said Dee Nguyen, memory analyst for IHS. “As this has happened, DRAM has become an increasingly crucial component of the handset supply chain. The growing importance of DRAM, however, appears not to be correspondingly reflected in the total BOM cost of a smartphone given the memory’s declining share.”
The lower share of the BOM has occurred even though DRAM content has risen in smartphones, from 256 megabytes in the first quarter of 2010 to 800 megabytes during the first quarter this year.
The primary reason for the falling share of DRAM in smartphone BOM cost is DRAM pricing. With so many players entering the DRAM business as PC fortunes dwindle and DRAM suppliers shift focus to the mobile market, mobile DRAM prices have dropped. For instance, the contract price of a 2-gigabit Low-Power Double Data Rate 2 (LPDDR2) DRAM tumbled 17 percent in the fourth quarter last year, with pricing expected to continue coming down this year.
Average selling price as a whole retreated 48 percent last year to $1.34 1-gigabit-equivalent units, down from $2.59 in 2010.
There is hope, however, that DRAM’s share of the BOM cost of a smartphone won’t continue to slide in the future.
“Because of the extensive application processing requirements of the modern smartphone, handset manufacturers can throttle DRAM loading by only so much before risking lower performance,” Nguyen said. “As a result, handset manufacturers will have little choice but to continue moving up the DRAM technology and density curve, which could then enable the memory to take a greater share of total smartphone BOM costs.”
A switch to next-generation DRAM technology could also help stem the downslide. Although LPDDR3 is waiting in the wings for the next phase of technology migration, it is expected to hit the ground running and achieve an adoption rate that should outpace the currently dominant LPDDR2. Only a small portion of smartphones will ship with LPDDR3 this year, but increased implementation of the product—which will carry a price premium—will push DRAM’s share of the smartphone BOM cost higher in 2013.
All told, the near-term rise in demand placed on memory bandwidth by new processors, as well as the imminent transition of the market to LPDDR3, will work to help stop the continuing decline of DRAM in the BOM cost share of smartphones, IHS believes.
The share of DRAM in the total cost of smartphone BOMs first slipped to single-digit territory in the second quarter last year to 8.5 percent, and the cost percentage has remained in the 6 percent range since then. The sample of smartphones in the teardown included 19 devices, and only smartphones that included discrete DRAMs were considered in an effort to maintain consistency in comparison.
“Larger demands are being placed on the processing power of smartphones, in the process blurring the line between a phone and a computing device,” said Dee Nguyen, memory analyst for IHS. “As this has happened, DRAM has become an increasingly crucial component of the handset supply chain. The growing importance of DRAM, however, appears not to be correspondingly reflected in the total BOM cost of a smartphone given the memory’s declining share.”
The lower share of the BOM has occurred even though DRAM content has risen in smartphones, from 256 megabytes in the first quarter of 2010 to 800 megabytes during the first quarter this year.
The primary reason for the falling share of DRAM in smartphone BOM cost is DRAM pricing. With so many players entering the DRAM business as PC fortunes dwindle and DRAM suppliers shift focus to the mobile market, mobile DRAM prices have dropped. For instance, the contract price of a 2-gigabit Low-Power Double Data Rate 2 (LPDDR2) DRAM tumbled 17 percent in the fourth quarter last year, with pricing expected to continue coming down this year.
Average selling price as a whole retreated 48 percent last year to $1.34 1-gigabit-equivalent units, down from $2.59 in 2010.
There is hope, however, that DRAM’s share of the BOM cost of a smartphone won’t continue to slide in the future.
“Because of the extensive application processing requirements of the modern smartphone, handset manufacturers can throttle DRAM loading by only so much before risking lower performance,” Nguyen said. “As a result, handset manufacturers will have little choice but to continue moving up the DRAM technology and density curve, which could then enable the memory to take a greater share of total smartphone BOM costs.”
A switch to next-generation DRAM technology could also help stem the downslide. Although LPDDR3 is waiting in the wings for the next phase of technology migration, it is expected to hit the ground running and achieve an adoption rate that should outpace the currently dominant LPDDR2. Only a small portion of smartphones will ship with LPDDR3 this year, but increased implementation of the product—which will carry a price premium—will push DRAM’s share of the smartphone BOM cost higher in 2013.
All told, the near-term rise in demand placed on memory bandwidth by new processors, as well as the imminent transition of the market to LPDDR3, will work to help stop the continuing decline of DRAM in the BOM cost share of smartphones, IHS believes.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments