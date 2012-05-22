Components | May 22, 2012
ON Semi expands in Czech Republic
ON Semiconductor expands R&D operations in Roznov with opening of a new design centre.
ON Semiconductor has expanded its operations located in Roznov with the opening of a new 4,000 square meter state-of-the-art research and design (R&D) facility. The center, located on the company’s Roznov campus, is focused on the development of energy efficient power solutions for use in televisions, notebook computers, battery chargers, white goods, and LED lighting and wireless applications.
“ON Semiconductor’s new Roznov Design center and all our talented teams in Roznov and Brno play a key role within the company’s global network,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “The Roznov design team is charged with developing innovative technologies and products to improve energy usage within the myriad of electronics manufactured by our global customers. As such, the products being designed in the Czech Republic are helping to reduce energy consumption and improve overall CO2 emissions.”
Both ON Semiconductor and the Czech government have made important financial investments into the success of our employees here and the company’s R&D, manufacturing and business support operations located in Roznov and Brno. In recent years, ON Semiconductor has expanded its manufacturing capabilities and capacity at its Roznov fabs, built the new Roznov design center facility, and expanded its IT and new product design teams by more than 50 people.
“The ongoing cooperation and subsidy support we receive from the Czech government, Czechinvest and EU funds have been fundamental to our decision to continue to invest in and grow our operations in the Czech Republic,” said Keith Jackson, president and CEO fo ON Semiconductor. “The government subsidies ON Semiconductor receives assist in the advanced training of our local teams and have enabled us to bring on some of the equipment necessary for the expansion of our research, design, laboratory and manufacturing operations here. We look forward to continuing to build upon our successful working partnerships with government leaders and our outstanding company teams in the Czech Republic.”
History in Czech Republic
ON Semiconductor’s operations in the Czech Republic date back to 1999 when the company spun off from Motorola and took on the facilities and employees in Roznov. In the years since then, the number of Roznov design center employees has expanded from 12 to more than 100 design engineers. The entire Roznov campus, which includes the design center, a 6-inch wafer manufacturing fab, a silicon wafer production facility and business operations support teams now employs a total of approximately 1,300 people.
The design facility ON Semiconductor operates in Brno was acquired in 2008, employs almost 100 people, and is focused primarily on development of state-of-the-art analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for automotive applications. The company is also active with area universities to support and connect electronics engineering education and students with the industry.
