NEC acquires Convergy's IM business

NEC Corporation and NetCracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC, have completed the acquisition of Convergys Corporation’s Information Management (IM) business.

The transaction covers all of IM’s business, including Smart Revenue Solutions, across different verticals, including communications, utilities, and logistics. The IM business will be integrated into NetCracker Technology, and NetCracker will be responsible for all business operations of this entity.



“This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to bringing the most innovative software solutions to service providers around the globe,” said Dr. Nobuhiro Endo, President of NEC. “The rapid integration of the Convergys IM business into NetCracker will optimize business operations and leverage powerful new synergies with NEC.”



“With a track record of delivering customer success that spans two decades, we know what it takes to make BSS/OSS transformation possible,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of NetCracker Technology. “Having the most comprehensive and innovative solutions portfolio, a highly skilled global workforce, and a deep understanding of the BSS and OSS domains, enables us to partner with our customers and help them achieve their business objectives in this rapidly changing industry. The addition of the Convergys IM business to the NetCracker family is yet another important accomplishment in our mission to deliver the most compelling solutions to communications service providers throughout the world.”