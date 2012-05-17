Components | May 17, 2012
Nordic selects NXP Cortex-M0 Microcontroller
Nordic selects NXP Cortex-M0 Microcontroller for Bluetooth 4.0 low energy reference designs.
Nordic Semiconductor has selected NXP’s low-power LPC1114 microcontroller in its latest Bluetooth low energy reference designs. Based on the energy-efficient ARM Cortex-M0 processor, the NXP LPC1114 is featured alongside Nordic’s nRF8001 Bluetooth low energy connectivity IC in the nRFready µBlue Desktop reference design for wireless mouse and keyboard. Nordic’s reference design delivers over a year of battery lifetime for the wireless mouse, and up to 10 years for the keyboard, from a single pair of AA batteries.
In addition, Nordic has introduced the LPC1114 Cortex-M0 microcontroller in its nRFready µBlue Smart Remote reference design for remote control of connected TVs and set-top-boxes. Bluetooth low energy technology enables a new ecosystem of battery-powered devices to interact with Bluetooth Smart Ready hosts, such as mobile phones, tablets, PCs, TVs and STBs, without the penalty of a large reduction in battery life. The ecosystem is expected to expand significantly within the next two years: ABI Research predicts that 2 billion Bluetooth-enabled devices will ship in 2012 and 3 billion in 2014.
“After an extensive comparison of popular low-cost microcontrollers, we concluded that NXP’s Cortex-M0 microcontroller was simply the best choice – delivering the high-performance system capabilities necessary to implement Bluetooth low energy, while meeting our stringent low-power requirements,” said Thomas Embla Bonnerud, director of product management, Nordic Semiconductor.
In the nRFready µBlue Desktop reference design, the LPC1114 microcontroller senses user inputs such as keystrokes, and controls and communicates with Nordic’s nRF8001 Bluetooth low energy connectivity radio, which transmits data wirelessly to a Bluetooth Smart Ready smartphone or PC. In the Smart Remote reference design, LPC1114 performs multi-tasking by detecting multi-touch inputs, sensing QWERTY keyboard strokes, calculating the 6-axis gyro inputs, and controlling the nRF8001 Bluetooth connectivity IC. Compared to typical Bluetooth solutions, the nRFready µBlue reference designs significantly reduce system power consumption at both the host and the devices.
“Nordic’s nRFready µBlue reference designs are making it easy to bring Bluetooth low energy computer peripherals and other devices to market quickly, and we’re pleased that our Cortex-M0 LPC1114 microcontroller is part of those designs,” said Jan Jaap Bezemer, director of marketing, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors. “For emerging smart system implementations, NXP Cortex-M0 brings together an optimal combination of very low power and very low cost, along with 32-bit resources that enrich the end-user experience.”
In addition, Nordic has introduced the LPC1114 Cortex-M0 microcontroller in its nRFready µBlue Smart Remote reference design for remote control of connected TVs and set-top-boxes. Bluetooth low energy technology enables a new ecosystem of battery-powered devices to interact with Bluetooth Smart Ready hosts, such as mobile phones, tablets, PCs, TVs and STBs, without the penalty of a large reduction in battery life. The ecosystem is expected to expand significantly within the next two years: ABI Research predicts that 2 billion Bluetooth-enabled devices will ship in 2012 and 3 billion in 2014.
“After an extensive comparison of popular low-cost microcontrollers, we concluded that NXP’s Cortex-M0 microcontroller was simply the best choice – delivering the high-performance system capabilities necessary to implement Bluetooth low energy, while meeting our stringent low-power requirements,” said Thomas Embla Bonnerud, director of product management, Nordic Semiconductor.
In the nRFready µBlue Desktop reference design, the LPC1114 microcontroller senses user inputs such as keystrokes, and controls and communicates with Nordic’s nRF8001 Bluetooth low energy connectivity radio, which transmits data wirelessly to a Bluetooth Smart Ready smartphone or PC. In the Smart Remote reference design, LPC1114 performs multi-tasking by detecting multi-touch inputs, sensing QWERTY keyboard strokes, calculating the 6-axis gyro inputs, and controlling the nRF8001 Bluetooth connectivity IC. Compared to typical Bluetooth solutions, the nRFready µBlue reference designs significantly reduce system power consumption at both the host and the devices.
“Nordic’s nRFready µBlue reference designs are making it easy to bring Bluetooth low energy computer peripherals and other devices to market quickly, and we’re pleased that our Cortex-M0 LPC1114 microcontroller is part of those designs,” said Jan Jaap Bezemer, director of marketing, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors. “For emerging smart system implementations, NXP Cortex-M0 brings together an optimal combination of very low power and very low cost, along with 32-bit resources that enrich the end-user experience.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments