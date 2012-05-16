SemiSouth first to sample 650V 55mΩ SiC JFETs

After first releasing commercial 1200 V trench JFETs in 2008 - which are currently being used in volume production by manufacturers of UPS, hi-rel products, audio systems and solar inverters - SemiSouth released a 650 V silicon carbide JFET power transistor.

Dr. Jeffrey B. Casady, President/CTO of SemiSouth, commented: “Customers in markets such as EV drive train, UPS, welding, solar, induction heating have long been asking for SiC switches which are very reliable, cost-effective, and capable of high-efficiency at high power densities. We are proud to be the first company to be able to offer such a product and our customers will be able to realize enormous benefits by designing in these class-leading 650 V JFETs.”



Dieter Liesabeths, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing added: “This product is very significant. Markets where we are already in volume production using our 1200 V switch such as solar and UPS, also require lower-voltage switching at 650 V for efficiency and higher power density solutions where grid voltage or bus voltages are lower. Also, the automotive industry is split on the EV drive train with some customers requiring 1200 V and higher, and others requiring only 650 V. So we can now serve these markets even better with power transistor solutions from 650 V through 1700 V.”