Preet Virk leaves Freescale for Mindspeed

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc. named Preetinder S. Virk to the role of senior vice president and general manager, communications convergence processing (CCP), effective May 14, 2012.

Virk joins the company from Freescale Semiconductor, where he served for more than 3 years in various roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as director of strategy and market development for the networking and multimedia solutions group. Virk will report directly to Raouf Y. Halim, Mindspeed's chief executive officer.



"I look forward to working closely with Preet as we pursue the growth opportunities ahead of us in fixed/mobile broadband infrastructure markets," said Halim.



"Mindspeed is undergoing an exciting transformation, with its successful growth and migration to new markets," said Virk. "I am delighted to rejoin the high-performance team at Mindspeed at this stage, and will focus on driving profitable growth for our CCP business."



Virk has a 22-year track record of success in semiconductor communications, embedded solutions and electronic design automation. He rejoins Mindspeed, where he previously served as senior vice president and general manager, enterprise and consumer premise equipment (CPE). His broad industry experience includes building and leading high-energy engineering and marketing teams and the creation and execution of profitable product roadmaps and marketing strategies.