Components | May 14, 2012
Samsung single-handedly takes over 70% of market
According to DRAMeXchange, DRAM makers are aggressively developing and increasing production capacity of mobile DRAM in an effort to not only improve profits, but also reduce losses from commodity DRAM production.
Mobile DRAM ASP fell by 10-15% in 1Q while contract price dropped 10%, but as shipment bit growth was around 20%, total mobile DRAM revenue increased by approximately 37% QoQ. TrendForce indicates, with the exception of Samsung, whose market share expanded significantly, manufacturers’ mobile DRAM revenue was impacted by the price decline in 1Q12.
Samsung Semiconductor Maintains Lead, Gap Shrinks as SK Hynix Charges Full Speed Ahead
With diverse product mix, technology, and manufacturing cost advantages, Samsung Semiconductor single-handedly took 70% of the mobile DRAM market in 1Q12. The contribution from Samsung’s Galaxy series was significant, accounting for 30% of Samsung’s total mobile DRAM output. The Korean makers’ combined mobile DRAM market share surpassed the 80% mark in 1Q, a reflection of their successful planning and hard work in the mobile DRAM sector.
Samsung’s 2012 market strategy focuses on LPDDR2 and high density MCP production – TrendForce believes this is the reason Samsung has outperformed its competitors in terms of mobile DRAM revenue. Next, Samsung plans to work on increasing client acceptance of high density LPDDR2 to spur the next stage of revenue growth. Additionally, Samsung is aggressively promoting Ultrabook-use LPDDR3*16.
Although the specification has not yet passed JEDEC certification standards, if PC OEM acceptance is high, the product will help increase Samsung’s mobile DRAM market share even further.
As for SK Hynix, 1Q mobile DRAM revenue was similar to the previous quarter’s figures. As the 38nm process yield rate gradually improves, manufacturing cost will decrease and production ratio will increase. Furthermore, as client testing of LPDDR2 4Gb chips has already completed, high density LPDDR2 shipments will continue increasing which should benefit SK Hynix’s profits in 2Q.
Elpida and Micron Team Up to Face Foes, Will Benefit from Vertical Integration
Although Elpida continues to guarantee shipment delivery, as its financial situation is still shaky, many clients have adjusted their inventory plans to avoid the risk of a supply shortage if Elpida suddenly cuts or stops production. Therefore, Elpida’s 1Q mobile DRAM market share and revenue were impacted significantly. However, product quality for Elpida’s LPDDR2 has been praised by clients – after the maker’s financial situation has stabilized and the integration with Micron takes place, Elpida’s performance should see gradual recovery.
Looking at Micron, due to strong entry to mid-level smartphone demand growth from China and emerging markets, low density mobile DRAM and MCP product demand is increasing. In terms of process technology, Micron has migrated to the 30nm process and yield rate is improving – samples are currently being sent to clients.
As Micron has NAND flash and NOR flash product combinations, it has a diverse mobile DRAM product mix, especially its MCP (4Gb + 4GB). Micron’s products are widely used in entry to mid-level smartphone models and feature phones, and provide significant benefit to revenue. If Micron cooperates with Elpida on high density mobile DRAM, vertical product integration will increase the U.S. maker’s mobile market share.
Taiwanese Makers Take 2% Market Share, Nanya Takes a Chance on High Density Mobile DRAM
Using Micron’s technology, Nanya produced and sent 30nm mobile DRAM product samples to clients in 2Q and is expected to begin mass production in 2H12, breaking into the market with discrete LPDDR2 products. Winbond will develop 46nm LPDDR1 256/512 Mb mobile DRAM this year, combining it with pseudo SRAM to expand its feature phone market share, gradually increasing the maker’s mobile DRAM revenue portion.
Samsung Semiconductor Maintains Lead, Gap Shrinks as SK Hynix Charges Full Speed Ahead
With diverse product mix, technology, and manufacturing cost advantages, Samsung Semiconductor single-handedly took 70% of the mobile DRAM market in 1Q12. The contribution from Samsung’s Galaxy series was significant, accounting for 30% of Samsung’s total mobile DRAM output. The Korean makers’ combined mobile DRAM market share surpassed the 80% mark in 1Q, a reflection of their successful planning and hard work in the mobile DRAM sector.
Samsung’s 2012 market strategy focuses on LPDDR2 and high density MCP production – TrendForce believes this is the reason Samsung has outperformed its competitors in terms of mobile DRAM revenue. Next, Samsung plans to work on increasing client acceptance of high density LPDDR2 to spur the next stage of revenue growth. Additionally, Samsung is aggressively promoting Ultrabook-use LPDDR3*16.
Although the specification has not yet passed JEDEC certification standards, if PC OEM acceptance is high, the product will help increase Samsung’s mobile DRAM market share even further.
As for SK Hynix, 1Q mobile DRAM revenue was similar to the previous quarter’s figures. As the 38nm process yield rate gradually improves, manufacturing cost will decrease and production ratio will increase. Furthermore, as client testing of LPDDR2 4Gb chips has already completed, high density LPDDR2 shipments will continue increasing which should benefit SK Hynix’s profits in 2Q.
Elpida and Micron Team Up to Face Foes, Will Benefit from Vertical Integration
Although Elpida continues to guarantee shipment delivery, as its financial situation is still shaky, many clients have adjusted their inventory plans to avoid the risk of a supply shortage if Elpida suddenly cuts or stops production. Therefore, Elpida’s 1Q mobile DRAM market share and revenue were impacted significantly. However, product quality for Elpida’s LPDDR2 has been praised by clients – after the maker’s financial situation has stabilized and the integration with Micron takes place, Elpida’s performance should see gradual recovery.
Looking at Micron, due to strong entry to mid-level smartphone demand growth from China and emerging markets, low density mobile DRAM and MCP product demand is increasing. In terms of process technology, Micron has migrated to the 30nm process and yield rate is improving – samples are currently being sent to clients.
As Micron has NAND flash and NOR flash product combinations, it has a diverse mobile DRAM product mix, especially its MCP (4Gb + 4GB). Micron’s products are widely used in entry to mid-level smartphone models and feature phones, and provide significant benefit to revenue. If Micron cooperates with Elpida on high density mobile DRAM, vertical product integration will increase the U.S. maker’s mobile market share.
Taiwanese Makers Take 2% Market Share, Nanya Takes a Chance on High Density Mobile DRAM
Using Micron’s technology, Nanya produced and sent 30nm mobile DRAM product samples to clients in 2Q and is expected to begin mass production in 2H12, breaking into the market with discrete LPDDR2 products. Winbond will develop 46nm LPDDR1 256/512 Mb mobile DRAM this year, combining it with pseudo SRAM to expand its feature phone market share, gradually increasing the maker’s mobile DRAM revenue portion.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments