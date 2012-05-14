Lam Research and Novellus Systems acquisition can go ahead

The merger agreement announced on December 14, 2011 between Lam Research and Novellus Systems was approved at the respective meetings of the Lam Research stockholders and the Novellus shareholders held on May 10, 2012.

Lam Research stockholders approved the issuance of shares required to complete the acquisition of Novellus. Novellus shareholders approved the merger and merger agreement, and also approved, on an advisory basis, the merger-related executive compensation for Novellus' named executive officers.



At the special meeting of Lam Research stockholders, approximately 99.9% of the votes were cast in favor of the proposal to issue shares of Lam Research common stock to Novellus shareholders in connection with the merger.



At the special meeting of Novellus shareholders, approximately 99.6% of the votes were cast in favor of the proposal to approve the merger (representing approximately 76.6% of the outstanding shares of Novellus entitled to vote on the proposal), the merger agreement, and the principal terms thereof, and approximately 87.7% of the votes were cast to approve, on an advisory basis, the merger-related executive compensation for Novellus' named executive officers.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Novellus shareholders will receive 1.125 shares of Lam Research common stock for each share of Novellus common stock that they own.



The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2012, subject to customary closing conditions and pending approval from China, which remains the last regulatory approval required. While no assurance can be given, Lam Research and Novellus expect to obtain all required regulatory clearances.