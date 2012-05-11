Ramtron names CFO

U.S. semiconductor maker Ramtron International has named Gery E. Richards, as CFO effective immediately. Mr. Richards has served as Ramtron’s interim CFO since October 2011.

“During his time as our interim chief financial officer, Gery has become a valuable member of our executive team and has continually demonstrated his ability to direct the company’s financial operations,” said Eric Balzer, Ramtron’s CEO.



“Having been with Ramtron for eight years, Gery possesses deep knowledge of our business and financial operations, including financial reporting and the treasury function. The board and I are pleased that Gery has accepted the position of CFO and we look forward to his many contributions as we grow our business.”



Mr. Richards has more than 30 years of financial management experience with a broad spectrum of technology-related firms. Richards joined Ramtron in 2004, became controller in 2008, and was appointed interim chief financial officer in October 2011.



Mr. Richards began his career as an auditor with Price Waterhouse and later served as an auditor, financial analyst, controller and cost accountant for Martin Marietta, Digital Equipment, United Technologies and Apple, respectively. Just prior to joining Ramtron, he was vice president of finance at Facilitek Office Systems and vice president of finance at Photo Stencil Corporation.