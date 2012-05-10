Components | May 10, 2012
Samsung Galaxy Pocket S5300 with Dialog inside
Dialog Semiconductor wins second Samsung power management and audio design-in for global smartphone platform.
This new, global platform is part of the Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones that use Dialog ICs. The first phone to use the platform is the Galaxy Pocket S5300, which recently began to ship in volume. Additional smartphones from Samsung for global 3G markets from this Dialog platform win will be rolled out in the next months.
The announcement extends Dialog’s relationship with Samsung via this second smartphone platform design win and follows recent Dialog news that it is shipping system level power management and low power audio ICs for Samsung’s TD-SCDMA based smartphones, which are distributed via China Mobile, the largest Chinese mobile phone operator. This second platform win is based on a different application processor than the earlier TD-SCDMA platform design win.
Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: “We’ve continued to work closely with Samsung and ensured these new platform PMICs combine our most power efficient advanced technologies with best in class audio. This, our second smartphone platform success with Samsung, a global one, is a powerful endorsement of Dialog’s technology. We remain committed to furthering our relationship with Samsung as we engage on future Galaxy smartphone platforms together.”
The announcement extends Dialog’s relationship with Samsung via this second smartphone platform design win and follows recent Dialog news that it is shipping system level power management and low power audio ICs for Samsung’s TD-SCDMA based smartphones, which are distributed via China Mobile, the largest Chinese mobile phone operator. This second platform win is based on a different application processor than the earlier TD-SCDMA platform design win.
Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: “We’ve continued to work closely with Samsung and ensured these new platform PMICs combine our most power efficient advanced technologies with best in class audio. This, our second smartphone platform success with Samsung, a global one, is a powerful endorsement of Dialog’s technology. We remain committed to furthering our relationship with Samsung as we engage on future Galaxy smartphone platforms together.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments