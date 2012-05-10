Samsung Galaxy Pocket S5300 with Dialog inside

Dialog Semiconductor wins second Samsung power management and audio design-in for global smartphone platform.

This new, global platform is part of the Samsung Galaxy series of smartphones that use Dialog ICs. The first phone to use the platform is the Galaxy Pocket S5300, which recently began to ship in volume. Additional smartphones from Samsung for global 3G markets from this Dialog platform win will be rolled out in the next months.



The announcement extends Dialog’s relationship with Samsung via this second smartphone platform design win and follows recent Dialog news that it is shipping system level power management and low power audio ICs for Samsung’s TD-SCDMA based smartphones, which are distributed via China Mobile, the largest Chinese mobile phone operator. This second platform win is based on a different application processor than the earlier TD-SCDMA platform design win.



Jalal Bagherli, CEO of Dialog said: “We’ve continued to work closely with Samsung and ensured these new platform PMICs combine our most power efficient advanced technologies with best in class audio. This, our second smartphone platform success with Samsung, a global one, is a powerful endorsement of Dialog’s technology. We remain committed to furthering our relationship with Samsung as we engage on future Galaxy smartphone platforms together.”