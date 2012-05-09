Lattice ships 1M MachXO2 programmable logic devices

Lattice Semiconductor has shipped more than one million MachXO2 PLDs since the production release of the entire family in December 2011.

The one million unit shipment milestone in March 2012 represents the fastest customer adoption of any device family in the company's long history as a pioneer in the programmable logic industry.



Less than four months after the MachXO2 family's production release, the one millionth device was shipped to one of the hundreds of customers worldwide who are taking advantage of its embedded Flash technology and unique combination of ease-of-use, flexibility, system integration and affordability. MachXO2 customers are using the versatile devices as an essential design solution for applications in numerous markets, including consumer, communications, computing, industrial and medical.



"Shipping over one million devices in so short a time proves that the MachXO2 PLD is a worthy successor to the groundbreaking MachXO family and is helping to extend Lattice's leadership in the low density PLD market," said Shakeel Peera, Lattice Director of Strategic Marketing. "Existing and new customers continue to value the MachXO2 devices for their single-chip solution features such as instant-on and non-volatility. However, the family's unprecedented customer adoption is driven by new features such as logic density up to 6864 LUTs, up to 335 I/Os, hardened implementations of widely used I2C and SPI interfaces, a timer/counter in the Embedded Function Block and up to 256 Kbits of user Flash memory."