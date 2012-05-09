Cooper Lighting and Rambus sign license agreement

Cooper Lighting and Rambus Inc. have signed a licensing agreement for the use of Rambus' patented lighting innovations. Cooper will focus on creating LED-based lighting fixtures for commercial, industrial and utility markets.

"As a leading provider of innovative, high-quality lighting fixtures and controls, one of our objectives is to quickly launch leading-edge products that help accelerate the adoption of quality LED lighting solutions around the world," said Mark Eubanks, president, Cooper Lighting. "We are committed to consistently providing superior products that extend beyond our customers' needs and this agreement with Rambus allows us to exceed their expectations."



"As one of the most innovative lighting fixture companies in the world, Cooper Lighting is an excellent partner for Rambus," said Jeff Parker, president of the Lighting and Display Technology business at Rambus. "Working together, we can create an exciting new generation of advanced LED-based lighting products with unique form factors that are cost-competitive and energy efficient."