Components | May 09, 2012
NAND Flash brand manufacturers sales ranking 1Q/12
TrendForce research indicates 1Q12 NAND Flash brand manufacturers’ ASP fell significantly, by approximately 16% QoQ, and bit shipment growth was around 16% QoQ. NAND Flash makers’ total 1Q12 revenue decreased by 2.5% QoQ to US$4.791 billion.
In 1Q12, economic recovery was slow and Chinese New Year retail sales were not as expected. While a few tablet PC and smartphone clients saw relatively stable OEM demand, the majority of system product clients and memory card and UFD channel market clients experienced weakened demand, impacted by the off-peak season effect and inventory digestion. Thus, TrendForce research indicates 1Q12 NAND Flash brand manufacturers’ ASP fell significantly, by approximately 16% QoQ, and bit shipment growth was around 16% QoQ. NAND Flash makers’ total 1Q12 revenue decreased by 2.5% QoQ to US$4.791 billion.
Looking at the 1Q12 sales ranking for branded NAND Flash manufacturers, Samsung remained in first place with US$1.623 billion, 33.9% market share; Toshiba took second place with US$1.574 billion, 32.9% of the market; Micron came in third with US$679 million, 14.2% of the market. Hynix was fourth at US$550 million, 11.5% of the market; and Intel placed fifth with US$365 million, 7.6% of the market.
Samsung
In 1Q12, although Samsung increased the sales portion of system product clients to counteract weak memory card and UFD channel market demand and appreciation of the Korean won, 1Q12 bit shipment growth roughly stayed flat while ASP decreased by around 10% QoQ. Samsung’s 1Q12 sales fell by 7.9% QoQ to US$1.623 billion, and 1Q12 market share was 33.9%.
As it will still be the off-peak season for the NAND flash market in 2Q12, makers will continue to consume leftover inventory. However, Samsung expects steady OEM orders from some smartphone and tablet PC system clients, although memory card and UFD channel market demand remains weak.
In 2Q12, Samsung will continue to increase the sales ratio of system products such as eMMC, mSATA, and SSD, while decreasing the proportion of memory card and UFD channel market revenue. Samsung expects bit shipment growth will reach 20% QoQ in 2Q12. In 1Q12 Samsung’s 27nm and 21nm products already accounted for over 75% of total output – Samsung will continue to raise the proportion of new 21nm process products in 2Q12.
Toshiba
Although market demand was not as expected in 1Q12 due to the off-peak season and slower recovery of global economy, steady orders from some system clients and strategic partners were enough to offset price decline. Thus, Toshiba’s quarterly bit shipment volume showed significant growth, given the company’s digestion efforts on excess inventory and depreciation of the Japanese Yen.
The maker’s 1Q12 revenue increased by 12.3% QoQ to US$1.574 billion, and market share was 32.9%. In 1Q12 Toshiba’s 24nm and 19nm products already accounted for the majority of total output. In 2Q12 Toshiba will continue increasing the output ratio of new 19nm process products to strengthen its cost competitiveness.
The maker also plans to continue developing embedded products such as eMMC, mSATA, and SSD to increase the sales proportion from system product clients and meet growing demand from rising mobile devices such as smartphones, tablet PCs, and ultrabooks.
Micron
Micron’s ASP for the previous quarter fell by 23% QoQ due to impact from the off-peak season, but as some system clients’ OEM orders and SSD sales increased, bit shipment increased by 36% QoQ and last quarter’s revenue increased by 4.8% QoQ to US$679 million, accounting for 14.2% market share.
This quarter, Micron will increase the output ratio of its new 20nm process products, putting the bit shipment growth forecast for next quarter at 5% QoQ. However, as the off-peak season and slow economic recovery worldwide have caused market demand to be weaker than expected, Micron estimates current quarter’s ASP will decline by approximately 25% QoQ.
Since Micron expects smartphone, tablet PC, and ultrabook demand will increase significantly in 2H12, Micron will increase the sales proportion of embedded products such as eMMC, mSATA, and SSD. Furthermore, on April 6, Micron bought back a portion of IM Flash stock from Intel, raising the proportion of Micron’s joint venture capacity from 62% to 80% roughly.
Hynix
In 1Q12, Hynix focused mainly on increasing the sales proportion of smartphones and tablet PCs to counteract weakened memory card and UFD channel market demand and appreciation of the Korean won. However, 1Q12 bit shipment volume still decreased by a slight 2% QoQ, while ASP fell by 16% QoQ. Hynix’s 1Q12 revenue declined by 17.9% QoQ to US$550 million, resulting in 11.5% market share.
Hynix’s mobile product sales ratio exceeded 80% in 1Q12, and in 2Q12 the manufacturers plans to continue increasing the sales ratio of embedded products such as eMMC, mSATA, and SSD. Therefore, 2Q12 bit shipment growth is forecasted at 20% QoQ. Hynix’s 26nm and 20nm process output ratio was nearly 90% in 1Q12, and the maker will continue increasing new 20nm process output in 2Q12.
Intel
In 1Q12 Intel’s ASP and bit shipment volume both decreased as SSD clients were digesting inventory and memory card and UFD market demand was weak. The maker’s 1Q12 revenue fell by 15.1% QoQ to US$365 million, with market share at 7.6%. In 2Q12, Intel will continue raising the sales proportion of SSD, mSATA, and new 20nm process products.
