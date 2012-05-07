Controller IC market reached USD 312bn in 2011

The touch controller IC market is experiencing a high growth due to the emergence of natural user interface (NUI) devices and is being predominantly driven by the rapid penetration of touch systems in consumer electronics.

In 2011, revenue of the touch controller market was only 0.4% of the total semiconductor industry, which grossed USD 312.5 billion in the same year. By the year 2016, this share is expected to increase to 1.65%. This indicates increase in the adoption of touch controller IC for various applications. As more number of touch screen products is made available, the market will see growth in verticals such as retail, ticketing, smart advertisement, and interactive displays, a new research report indicates.