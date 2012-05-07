Triquint lays off in Florida

TriQuint Semiconductor has laid off 70 workers at its Apopka plant, eliminating a big slice of its long-running operation in Metro Orlando.

A notice released by the Department of Economic Opportunity, affected workers included engineers, technicians, line assemblers and fabricators. The action is 'indefinite' and expected to be permanent, writes the Sun Sentinel in an article. Laid-off workers will continue to receive salaries and benefits through late June.