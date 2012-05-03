© yuriy chaban / dreamstime.com Components | May 03, 2012
2Q revenue ahead of forecast for Infineon
Infineon Technologies AG reported a second quarter (ended March 31, 2012) revenue ahead of forecast with a 4 percent growth on previous quarter.
“Business was better in the second quarter than expected. Three out of four segments increased revenue. Our focus on key challenges for today’s society – energy efficiency, mobility and security – is also proving its worth during difficult economic times”, says Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG. “Our investments secure growth and profitability in the long term.”
Outlook for third quarter of FY 2012
The outlook is based on the assumption that the Euro/US Dollar exchange rate will remain at a similar level to the average of the first half of the current fiscal year. The forecast for the third quarter of the current fiscal year is for broadly flat revenue and a Segment Result Margin similar to the level recorded in the second quarter. The distribution of revenue over the various segments is not expected to change significantly, however, the combined revenue of Other Operating Segments (OOS) and Corporate and Eliminations (C&E) is expected to decrease.
Outlook for full FY 2012: higher targets for revenue and Segment Result Margin
Based on the assumption that the Euro/US Dollar exchange rate will be largely unchanged compared to the first half of the year, Infineon now forecasts that revenue in the 2012 fiscal year will only fall by a low single-digit percentage rate compared to the fiscal year 2011. Revenue had previously been predicted to drop by a mid-single-digit percentage rate.
In the same vein, the Segment Result Margin for the 2012 fiscal year is now expected to be a mid-teens percentage. Previously, the forecast had been for a low to mid-teens percentage margin.
Investments are forecasted to be at a similar level to the 2011 fiscal year, unchanged from the previous forecast. The expense for depreciation and amortization in the 2012 fiscal year is expected to be in the region of Euro 440 million.

