© dirk ercken / dreamstime.com

Ex-Intel Dorchak moves to Spansion

Spansion Inc. appointed Glenda Dorchak as executive vice president and general manager of Global Business.

“Glenda has deep expertise in embedded markets and a reputation for strategic business development and strong customer engagement,” said John Kispert, president and CEO of Spansion. “Her experience will be valuable to Spansion and our customers as we continue to expand our market opportunities and product portfolio to meet our customers’ evolving requirements.”



Most recently, she held CEO positions at VirtualLogix and Intrinsyc Software. She spent five years at Intel in vice president and general management positions of the Communications Group, Broadband Products and the Consumer Electronics Group. Dorchak also held various sales, marketing, product management and finance roles at IBM, and is currently a board member of Mellanox Technologies.



“Spansion is in an exciting period of growth, with industry leading products and a relentless focus on delivering innovative solutions which require high performance memory-intensive systems that enable our customers to deliver the best-in-class products and user experience,” said Dorchak. “I have been impressed with the market leadership and customer loyalty Spansion has achieved in the embedded market. I am thrilled to work with this talented team to accelerate our growth and advance Spansion forward in its next phase of growth.”