Mindspeed powers LTE + Wi-Fi Femtocell for SK Telesys

Mindspeed Technologies, Inc.'s Transcede wireless baseband processors are in the first long-term evolution (LTE) femtocell from SK Telesys.

The Wi-Fi integrated LTE femtocells will be first deployed in densely populated regions in South Korea, focusing primarily on the commercial centers of major cities. The rollout will then be expanded to areas with high data demand - i.e. indoor areas like shopping centers, offices, houses and schools - based on an analysis of LTE service usage patterns.



"We selected Mindspeed(R)'s LTE solution as the most robust and most complete LTE small cell solution on the market," said Dr. Il-Hyun Sohn, director, at SK Telesys, "Small cells are critical to the deployment of true mobile broadband. We evaluated many LTE small cell solutions, but selected Mindspeed due to the proven 'carrier-class' quality of their technology."



"Korea has one of the most sophisticated wireless markets in the world and its early use of metro cells and public femtocells paves the way for operators around the world," said Dr. Naser Adas, vice president and general manager, wireless and customer premises equipment (CPE), at Mindspeed. "We are delighted that our Transcede SoCs have been chosen by SK Telesys for the company's next-generation femtocells and other small cell products. Mindspeed's technology is being deployed in Korea for HSPA+ urban femtocells and SK Telesys knew they could rely on our field-proven LTE technology."