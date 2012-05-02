Components | May 02, 2012
Mattson secures follow-on order
Mattson Technology, Inc. has received a follow-on order for its Millios millisecond annealing system (MSA) from an unspecified semiconductor manufacturer. The system will be used for the volume production of advanced logic devices.
"Rapid thermal annealing, including MSA, is a critical process to set the parameters of the transistors in integrated chip manufacturing," said Pete Lembesis, MSA business leader of Mattson Technology's Thermal Products Group. "For today's mobile devices, minimal current leakage is required to extend battery life, which is set by the transistor parameters. Chipmakers require MSA equipment that can deliver the short time scales, in the millisecond range, to meet the stringent current leakage requirements."
Lembesis continued, "Our Millios MSA system was designed to address these leakage requirement challenges while delivering the highest technical performance, superior throughput and cost of ownership that chipmakers require for the production of leading-edge logic devices through the 2X nanometer and below technology nodes. This follow-on order reinforces our strategy of delivering unique technology in a production-worthy solution as our customer moves from pilot to high-volume manufacturing. Installed at three key customers, the Millios has successfully moved from development to volume production, and this move should translate into incremental revenue by the end of the year."
Lembesis continued, "Our Millios MSA system was designed to address these leakage requirement challenges while delivering the highest technical performance, superior throughput and cost of ownership that chipmakers require for the production of leading-edge logic devices through the 2X nanometer and below technology nodes. This follow-on order reinforces our strategy of delivering unique technology in a production-worthy solution as our customer moves from pilot to high-volume manufacturing. Installed at three key customers, the Millios has successfully moved from development to volume production, and this move should translate into incremental revenue by the end of the year."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments