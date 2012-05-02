Mattson secures follow-on order

Mattson Technology, Inc. has received a follow-on order for its Millios millisecond annealing system (MSA) from an unspecified semiconductor manufacturer. The system will be used for the volume production of advanced logic devices.

"Rapid thermal annealing, including MSA, is a critical process to set the parameters of the transistors in integrated chip manufacturing," said Pete Lembesis, MSA business leader of Mattson Technology's Thermal Products Group. "For today's mobile devices, minimal current leakage is required to extend battery life, which is set by the transistor parameters. Chipmakers require MSA equipment that can deliver the short time scales, in the millisecond range, to meet the stringent current leakage requirements."



Lembesis continued, "Our Millios MSA system was designed to address these leakage requirement challenges while delivering the highest technical performance, superior throughput and cost of ownership that chipmakers require for the production of leading-edge logic devices through the 2X nanometer and below technology nodes. This follow-on order reinforces our strategy of delivering unique technology in a production-worthy solution as our customer moves from pilot to high-volume manufacturing. Installed at three key customers, the Millios has successfully moved from development to volume production, and this move should translate into incremental revenue by the end of the year."