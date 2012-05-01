GigOptix Ramps Production of 40G and 100G Bundled Solutions

GigOptix, Inc. announced the availability of its 40G and 100G bundled solutions to simplify product evaluation and enable faster time to market for customers.

GigOptix’s Bundled Solutions feature a next generation Thin Film Polymer on Silicon (TFPSTM) Mach-Zehnder Modulator (MZM), the corresponding MZM drivers, Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIA) and their respective bias boards for a number of 40G and 100G modulation formats.



“GigOptix is uniquely positioned amongst optical subcomponent vendors in that we provide the majority of the high speed optical-electronic interface devices such as drivers, TIAs and modulators,” stated Andrea Betti-Berutto, CTO at GigOptix. “This not only provides us with an in-depth appreciation of our customers’ system level challenges but also enables us to optimize the design and features of our TIAs, drivers and modulators to improve performance and power efficiency as well as reduce customers’ R&D costs and development cycles by providing complete validated bundles for customers to utilize in their designs."



He continues:



"The existing optical subcomponent ecosystem requires customers to source their MZM, driver and TIAs from three different vendors before beginning work on making the devices interoperate in a design. The GLX bundled solutions are an innovative approach to fast tracking this design effort and positions GigOptix well to lead in the increasing integration of optical-electronic functionality in optical telecommunications.”