Patent Issued for O2Micro's Power Delivery System

O2Micro® International Limited was issued 22 claims under United States patent number 8,098,469 for its Power Delivery System.

O2Micro's patented system can power an automotive system, avoiding over-voltage conditions. The system uses a switch to deliver clean power and reject high voltage spikes frequently found on the input power supplied by the battery.



"This system reduces cost and power consumption, and ensures safe operation of devices connected to its output," said Laszlo Lipcsei, vice president at O2Micro.