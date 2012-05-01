RF Micro Devices Unveils rGaN-HV Process Technology

RF Micro Devices, Inc. announced the extension of RFMD's industry-leading GaN process technology portfolio to include a new technology optimized for high voltage power devices in power conversion applications.

RFMD's newest GaN process technology, rGaN-HV, accordning to the company, enables substantial system cost and energy savings in power conversion applications ranging from 1 to 50 KW. RFMD's rGaN-HV delivers device breakdown voltages up to 900 volts, high peak current capability, and ultra-fast switching times for GaN power switches and diodes.



The new technology complements RFMD's GaN 1 process, which is optimized for high power RF applications and delivers high breakdown voltage over 400 volts, and RFMD's GaN 2 process, which is optimized for high linearity applications and delivers high breakdown voltage over 300 volts. RFMD will manufacture discrete power device components for customers in its Greensboro, NC, wafer fabrication facility (fab) and provide access to rGaN-HV to foundry customers for their customized power device solutions.



Bob Bruggeworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of RFMD, said, "The global demand for energy savings through improved power conversion efficiency is creating a tremendous opportunity for high-performance power devices based on RFMD's GaN power process technologies. We expect our newest GaN power process will expand our opportunities in the high-voltage power semiconductor market, and we are pleased to provide access to rGaN-HV to our externa